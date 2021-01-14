Industry turns screws on government as it seeks end to Covid-19 liquor ban

Pressure is mounting on government to reinstate liquor sales, with the restaurant industry now calling for support of legal action to lift the extended ban on alcohol.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) had garnered support from major industry stakeholders to legally challenge the ban in a high court application, but restaurants are being urged to take part in a survey to strengthen the case, said chief executive officer (CEO) Wendy Alberts.

“We urge you to please look at our surveys we are going to be sending out through the course of today [Thursday] and to please give your support and respond urgently. Through these surveys, we collect data which is imperative to fighting our cause,” she said in a call to restaurant owners and stakeholders.

The survey will also assess the link between the impact of the alcohol ban on restaurant closures and the impact the curfew has on turnover.

South African Breweries (SAB) is a few steps ahead of the restauranteurs, as they have already approached the courts to challenge the constitutionality of the alcohol ban.

According to SAB, this was the last resort to protect their employees, customers, suppliers and the livelihoods the brewery supports.

“SAB calls on the government to work closely with the alcohol industry to enable an earliest possible lifting of the ban on alcohol sales and in order to collaborate in finding lawful and sustainable solutions that assist in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” said SAB.

