Ann Crotty
5 minute read
12 Jan 2021
8:09 am
Business
Business | Business Insight | Premium

Lessons from Trump for SA’s auditors and directors

Ann Crotty

The January 2 phone call made for compelling listening in the same way the news clips of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol in Washington made for compelling viewing.

File picture: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump held his first press conference in over a week to make an announcement on prescription drug prices as he continues to challenge the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP
We had another quiet week on the JSE, which was handy as it gave us all the opportunity to follow the gripping and bizarre goings-on in the US. All in all it wasn’t a great week for US President Donald Trump, but he doesn’t seem to notice these things. And he may be able to persuade himself that the release of tapes of his phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state (the recording of which is apparently permissible under that state’s law) was just more proof of how everyone is out to get him and will stop at nothing. The January 2 phone...