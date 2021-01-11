 
 
Higher wages for farm workers – short term pain for long term gain

Increasing the minimum wage for farm workers could hurt producers in the short term, but both society and the economy could benefit in the long term, but there are concerns from both black and white farmers’ interest groups.

Simnikiwe Hlathsaneni
11 Jan 2021
06:39:33 PM
Picture: iStock

Short term pain for producers and long term gains for the economy are in store if farm workers get the proposed increases to their national minimum wage, an economist says. But farmers, divided by interests on opposite sides of the economy, want government to deal with the land question as well as inequality first. Over the weekend, the Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers’ Union (SACTWU) called for the rapid implementation of increases in the National Minimum Wage for farm- and other workers in South Africa. In November last year, the Commission had proposed that the National Minimum Wage floor...

