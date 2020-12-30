 
 
Businesses are about to feel the pinch of level 3 lockdown

Business 1 hour ago

Monthly expenses remain, regardless of whether an establishment is open or closed.

Marizka Coetzer
30 Dec 2020
05:01:58 AM
Picture: AFP/File/Frederic J. Brown

’Twas the stroke of midnight on Monday when South Africa’s tentative steps towards economic recovery were hobbled as the country was placed on an adjusted Level 3 lockdown following an alarming record of new infections as the second wave of Covid-19 hit. Donavan van der Bank, a bartender in Krugers Pub in Pretoria, said the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations affected his work and income. “Unfortunately, I work in a pub and grill, so 75% of my income has again been taken away due to the regulations,” Van der Bank said. “Now, I sit on my behind and do nothing....

