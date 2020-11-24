Beer body calls for responsible trade, drinking ahead of Black Friday

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) has called on all traders and consumers of alcohol to act responsibly in the wake of the Black Friday sale this week.

“Given the rise in Covid-19 infections in some provinces over the past few days, it is critical that all role players do their bit to help prevent the spread of the virus. While the majority of South Africans do not consume alcohol at all, those who drink excessively place a heavy burden on our health system.

“It is therefore important that everybody recognises the need to trade responsibly and consume moderately as we head towards the festive season,” the association said in a statement.

BASA said the industry could not, at this stage, afford a total ban on the sale of alcohol similar to the previous lockdown regulations.

“Such strict measures cost the beer industry an estimated 7400 jobs, R14.2 billion in lost sales revenue and more than R7.4 billion in lost taxes and excise duties, while 31% of craft breweries were forced to shut their doors permanently,” the statement reads.

The association said it was critical for both retailers and consumers to continue to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, wear masks, continuously sanitise their hands and practise social distancing.

“We also call on consumers taking advantage of specials, to please refrain from socialising in large groups and to drink in moderation,” the association said.

BASA said it had engaged with retailers who have committed to ensuring that Covid-19 regulations were complied with during the anticipated busy period.

“Our members have continued to visit liquor outlets across the country to provide training and guidelines on social distancing and to check if they are complying with the lockdown regulations.

“We encourage outlets and consumers to use the click-and-collect platforms that have been developed by the industry so they can buy their alcohol via SMS and arrange to pick-up up their purchases at a designated time in order to avoid queues.

“Finally, we call on citizens to report all incidents of criminality linked to the sale of alcohol by calling the toll-free hotline [0800 014 856]. This includes outlets that are not enforcing the wearing of masks and proper social distancing, as well as trading after curfew.

“The Beer Association of South Africa, along with the rest of the alcohol industry, remains committed to working with government to address any contraventions of the lockdown regulations as they arise and to ensure the safe and responsible trading and consumption of liquor as we head into the festive season.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

