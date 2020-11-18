Covid taught us global solidarity is needed, Ramaphosa says

PREMIUM!
Covid taught us global solidarity is needed, Ramaphosa saysBusiness 3 hours ago
South Africa endorsed the call by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for ‘a New Global Deal’, the president said.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists
General VIDEO: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama
World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier
Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing