Covid taught us global solidarity is needed, Ramaphosa says

Business 3 hours ago

South Africa endorsed the call by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for ‘a New Global Deal’, the president said.

Brian Sokutu
18 Nov 2020
05:10:24 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government's Covid-19 intervention plans on 11 November 2020. Picture: GCIS

Against a background of several sectors of the economy still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus – particularly the small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) – President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday said the global crisis called for “cooperation and dialogue between nations of the world”. According to a Mckinsey SMME financial pulse survey published in July, 70% of the sector was already cutting back on expenditure and retrenching staff. Reflecting on the pandemic implications on SMMEs, Lulalend CEO Trevor Gosling has painted a picture of a sector struggling to recover – based on the company’s data collected three months ago:...

