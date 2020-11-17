 
 
Smaller grants after SAA bailout ‘a slap in struggling farmers’ faces’

Business

‘Choosing SAA over farming, means the government cares little about growing a sustainable economy,’ said a DA Gauteng MP.

Brian Sokutu
17 Nov 2020
05:15:27 AM
Cattle graze next to the mine dumps at Snake Park in Soweto, 17 October 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s R10.5-billion lifeline to the ailing SA Airways (SAA) has affected some crucial government services, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) warning that budget cuts in the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development would have a negative impact on projects. Delivering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in parliament last month, Mboweni said money allocated to the national carrier would fund its business rescue process. Included among government departments on the receiving end of Mboweni’s budget cuts were the SA Police Service (R1.2 billion), higher education and training (R1.13 billion) and transport (R681 million). But DA Gauteng MPL...

