Kulula resumes bookings ahead of December rush

Embattled aviation group Comair, which runs low-cost airline kulula.com, will be returning to the skies and has reopened bookings ahead of the 1 December take-off.

In September, the vast majority of the group’s creditors and shareholders adopted a business rescue plan which saw it get a cash injection of R500 million. However, the group was subsequently delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) following the adoption of the business rescue plan, a process which should be fully concluded by 31 March 2021, if all goes according to plan.

Bookings for kulula.com reopened on Monday, with Comair Rescue Consortium’s Glenn Orsmond saying the return to the skies was an important moment for the group, its employees and for their customers.

“A strong, competitive airline sector benefits everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first customers on board and gradually restoring our schedule and network,” Orsmond said.

Orsmond said the re-introduction of kulula flights on the domestic network is the first phase of Comair’s ramp up to full operations over the next few months.

“British Airways domestic and regional flights will re-open soon, as will kulula flights from Lanseria.”

Orsmond explained that Comair would initially operate a fleet of 15 aircraft across both airline brands, which will gradually be increased as the remainder of the fleet returns to service over the next few months.

“Customers who booked tickets before Comair was placed in business rescue on 5 May will be able to utilise the value of their tickets through the Comair Travel Bank for future travel on Comair from mid-January onwards.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

