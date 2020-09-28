 
 
Business seeks win-win

Minerals Council and Business Unity SA both optimistic about the economic future.

Eric Naki
28 Sep 2020
05:06:20 AM
Business seeks win-win

People working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry take part in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

As the government grapples with resuscitating the ailing economy amid the easing of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, business have rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to get the country going. Big business is leading from the front, with some business leaders calling for more sacrifices by their fellows to allow for economic revival and to stem job losses resulting from the Covid-19 lockdown. Buoyed by the easing of many restrictions under Level 1 lockdown, some even pointed out what should be done by the government and the private sector to rescue the economy. Both the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) and...

