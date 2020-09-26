Mango Airlines flights won’t be grounded

Earlier media reports suggested that technical support to low-cost airline Mango will be suspended due to non-payment, signalling turbulence for the airlines entire fleet.

It was understood that the airlines’ entire fleet was expected to be grounded on Saturday due to alleged financial woes.

Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos said on eNCA that their flights will not be grounded as reported by some media outlets.

“All customers should always check Mango’s website for any changes to their flight status. We remain committed to flying all passengers to their respective destinations as planned and especially over this weekend.”

News of the airlines’ troubles come as the country shifts into Level 1 of the lockdown with a majority of domestic airlines given the all-clear.

In March the airline suspended all its flights after the country was placed on lockdown for what was then expected to be 21-days.

The airline joined SAA, Airlink, Comair and SA Express which cancelled domestic flights in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order for a lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the pandemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.