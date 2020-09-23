Friday liquor sales are back, but Heritage Day will require planning

South Africans hoping to make the most of the upcoming long weekend can finally do so knowing that liquor sales will be allowed for the first time this Friday, since the start of the national lockdown in March.

Police have confirmed off-site sale liquor traders will be allowed to trade on Friday, September 25, 2020, in line with the updated lockdown level 1 regulations.

Under the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), various liquor trading outlets were barred from trading at the commencement of the lockdown. Government later eased regulations related to the trading of alcohol, allowing for traders to sell booze between Monday and Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, the country would move to level 1 from midnight on Sunday 20 September 2020 as government recognised that the levels of infection were relatively low with the health system able to manage the current influx of people.

The move to Level 1, now allows liquor traders excluding nightclubs to operate from Monday to Friday, police spokesperson Lerandzu Themba confirmed. The amendment of regulations in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act 20202 now states that the sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays and weekends.

This, however, means liquor trading on public holiday’s and weekends is still barred, meaning revelers would have to stock up on Wednesday and Friday, if they hoped to party the weekend away.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption was also permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew contemplated in regulation 66 of the Disaster Management Act.

One of the largest liquor outlets in Northern Gauteng, Solly Kramer’s Parkhurst, said they have noticed a slight uptick in customers. The outlet’s creative manager Caren Munzer said although their store was always prepared with stock, they noted a slight increase in purchases headed into the long weekend.

She said Solly Kramer’s Parkhurst welcomed the extra day to trade under Level 1 as it meant consumers now had an extra day to purchase their drinks.

Alcoholic drinks went back on sale under Level 3 following a 66 day prohibition, meaning bars, restaurants and taverns were able to trade under strict regulations, effectively turning on-premises licensed sellers into bottle stores.

More amended regulations of level 1 mean further easing of restrictions on gatherings, social, religious and other gatherings will now be permitted as long as the number of people does not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of a venue.

