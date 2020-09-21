 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Financial planning for couples married with accrual system

Business News 40 mins ago

Remember, if the spouse obtained ownership of the property through inheritance before the marriage, such property can be excluded from the accrual in the antenuptial contract.

Eric Jordaan
21 Sep 2020
10:46:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Financial planning for couples married with accrual system

Image: iStock

The accrual system is a way to ensure that each spouse gains a fair share of whatever the couple has built together when the marriage comes to an end, either through divorce or death. But, how does the accrual system affect a married couple’s financial planning, and what should they be aware of when making financial decisions? If a couple is married with the accrual, each spouse is free to purchase fixed property in their own name (with no spousal consent) or as co-owners. Regardless of how the property is purchased, it will form part of the accrual and will...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital

Crime Suspect arrested for Rafferty farm murders after KZN Premier calls for calm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.