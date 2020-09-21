Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
21 Sep 2020
4:55 am
Business
Business | Personal Finance | Premium

Domestic workers’ ‘slave wages’ pose malnutrition risk

Rorisang Kgosana

Reduced working hours forced a large part of the survey's respondents to cut down on food spending, leading to a severe risk of malnutrition in children.

Domestic workers are the breadwinners for many families, yet currently face massive challenges. Picture: iStock
There was a severe risk of malnutrition among children of domestic workers as the Covid-19 lockdown led to 64% workers being forced to reduce food spending, a report found. In the third annual SweepSouth report on pay and working conditions for domestic workers in the country, it found that out of 5,000 respondents, 93% were the main breadwinner in a home with children. About 97% of the respondents were “overwhelmingly” women. Their earnings dropped from 63% who earned more than R2,500 per month before the pandemic, to 74% of domestic workers earning less than R2,500 per month during the lockdown....