Double Nedbank deduction also at Standard Bank

A Standard Bank spokesperson said the bank was aware of the double debit of credit and debit cardholders.

“We are in consultation with the bank that incorrectly processed double debits in error. This will be rectified and reversed within 48 hours. We apologise for the inconvenience,” said the spokesperson.

According to a Nedbank spokesperson, all reversal files were processed successfully on Friday night and clients were reimbursed.

“Clients from other banks may have been impacted, but the majority were Capitec clients,” she said.

Nedbank said on Friday that certain individuals were impacted by a technical error involving the processing of card transactions. A transactional file of 7 September 2020 was erroneously processed on 11 September 2020, resulting in duplicate debits. Nedbank apologised for the inconvenience caused and confirmed that the impacted individuals would be reimbursed within 24 hours.

