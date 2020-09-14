Business 14.9.2020 12:50 pm

Double Nedbank deduction also at Standard Bank

Ina Opperman
Double Nedbank deduction also at Standard Bank

Image: Shutterstock.

After double deductions from Capitec account holders on Thursday night, the same technical glitch has caused double deductions for Standard Bank account holders as well.

A Standard Bank spokesperson said the bank was aware of the double debit of credit and debit cardholders.

“We are in consultation with the bank that incorrectly processed double debits in error. This will be rectified and reversed within 48 hours. We apologise for the inconvenience,” said the spokesperson.

According to a Nedbank spokesperson, all reversal files were processed successfully on Friday night and clients were reimbursed.

“Clients from other banks may have been impacted, but the majority were Capitec clients,” she said.

Nedbank said on Friday that certain individuals were impacted by a technical error involving the processing of card transactions. A transactional file of 7 September 2020 was erroneously processed on 11 September 2020, resulting in duplicate debits. Nedbank apologised for the inconvenience caused and confirmed that the impacted individuals would be reimbursed within 24 hours.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition