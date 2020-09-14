Government salaries will kill the economy

PREMIUM!
Government salaries will kill the economyBusiness News 25 mins ago
South Africa has too many civil servants and government is running out of money to pay them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft
Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?
General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified
Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory