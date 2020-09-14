 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA economy in V-shaped recession with W-shaped recovery

Business Insight 30 mins ago

There is no reason for optimism about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the country’s economy.

Ina Opperman
14 Sep 2020
11:34:33 AM
PREMIUM!
SA economy in V-shaped recession with W-shaped recovery

Picture: Moneyweb

South Africa is currently in a V-shaped recession, although it is more likely that our recovery will be W-shaped. A V-shaped economic recession starts with a sharp decline, followed by a strong, fast recovery that is generally fairly quick and describes the shape of the market’s performance. A W-shaped recession and recovery represents a double-dip. “I have even heard the square root sign being used to describe the recession and recovery. This is all a bit academic when the recovery for most people will be L-shaped. On the other hand, does it really matter when South Africa has such deep-rooted,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.