Nedbank problem caused Capitec deductions

The technical glitch that resulted in double deductions last night for Capitec account holders was caused by a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems, which affected billing on their point of sale terminals.

“We take this very seriously and are working with them to rectify the error as quickly as possible. We have to follow a standard industry process, which can, unfortunately, take up to 24 hours. We apologise to our clients for the inconvenience,” said a Capitec spokesperson.

Nedbank has confirmed that certain individuals were impacted by a technical error involving the processing of card transactions.

“A transactional file of 7 September 2020 was erroneously processed on 11 September 2020, resulting in duplicate debits. Nedbank apologises for the inconvenience caused and confirms that the impacted individuals will be reimbursed within 24 hours.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.