Manufacturers converting panel vans into taxis to be cut down to size

Conversions kits or remodelled panel vans being used as taxis have to come to an end as they pose a risk to the lives of many commuters depending on public transport.

There needs to be immediate action, the Portfolio Committee on Transport noted during a briefing on Friday morning to discuss remedial action needed regarding the public protector’s report on conversion kits, which found some conversions were a hazard to commuters.

The report, released in March 2019 by the public protector, probed the legality of converted goods-carrying Toyota Quantum panel vans, as well as converted passenger minibus taxis.

Delegates noted how those responsible for the conversions ie manufacturers, needed to be brought to book.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stressed how he had personally seen the extensive damage done to a converted panel van in an accident. The imagery was horrific, he told the committee.

Mentioning that the transport department had previously discussed the gruesome issue in the report, he said they were left with the unsatisfying question of what happened to the manufacturers, including the panel vans on the roads.

The department of transport was looking into the issue, Mbalula confirmed, only to later point out that they lacked the muscle to implement the powers to investigate the matter. He stressed it was parliament who had the powers to launch probes into those responsible.

“Its a serious injustice. Not only for those who own these panel vans. It’s a lot of money. We could have spent that money on serious projects,” he told the committee.

“What happens to those who endanger the lives of commuters? We put the lives of many in danger.

“The public protector’s report needed to be implemented, immediately as people needed to be brought to book.” Mbalula reiterated.

The committee also heard how some Toyota quantum minibuses and converted Nissan ambulances remained an issue which has been highlighted by law enforcement.

Action needed to be taken, the committee agreed, and proposed for the ad-hoc committee to tackle the issue on an urgent basis.

Mbalula called for the SIU (Special Investigation Unit) to intervene on the issue, dubbing the matter serious enough for him to run in tackling it.

The committee also heard how, to date, it was still possible to purchase a converted minibus taxi in Thokoza on social retail platform Gumtree, completely licenced and ready for the taxi business.

The ad-hoc committee would probe those who placed the lives of many commuters at risk in these converted vans.

A consensus was reached that there needed to be recourse on those who flooded the market with the panel vans.

