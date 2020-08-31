 
 
Galipods gorge on profit

Business Insight 3 hours ago

Operating out of containers in impoverished rural areas making a profit of between R150 000 and R250 000 a month.

Alex Matlala
31 Aug 2020
05:05:46 AM
Image: iStock

While the food service industry has taken hard knocks during the Covid crisis and many restaurants have closed, “pop up” eateries, operating out of containers, are offering job opportunities and hope in some of South Africa’s most impoverished rural areas. And, in the Abel area of Limpopo – part of a district where the unemployment level hovers around 50% – medical doctor Khutsisho Dibeila said she could have invested her savings in property. But by taking on a Galito’s Galipod franchise, she has been able to offer jobs to people who might otherwise have been unable to find work. Originally...

