Mineral resources dept requests proposals to remedy electricity supply gap

The Mineral Resources Department has issued a request for proposals in responding to the short-term electricity supply gap identified in the Integrated Resource Plan of 2019 (IRP 2019).

The department has issued the request for proposals for the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPP) with an objective to alleviate the current electricity supply constraints, in order to reduce the usage of diesel-based peaking electrical generators.

The programme aims to obtain 2000 MW (MegaWatts) from a range of energy sources and technologies.

“The proposed technical solutions will have to be dispatchable and be able to provide a range of support services to the grid system operator. All power procured under this programme is expected to be fully operational by no later than the end of June 22,” the department said in a statement.

Bidders are expected to make commitments in terms of job creation, socio-economic development, supplier and enterprise development including skills development.

The request is expected to attract investment in the region of R40 billion.

