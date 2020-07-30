Sars announces 29 January 2021 as closing date for provisional tax payers

Speaking during the Filing Season 2020/21 media briefing, South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced that the final closing date for provisional tax payers is on 29 January 2021.

This comes after Sars said that a significant number of taxpayers could expect to receive a SMS that the revenue service has prepared their tax returns on their behalf on Saturday, 1 August 2020.

Having encouraged individual taxpayers have to start filing their tax returns when the season opens, the Sars commissioner said it would begin with a mass auto assessment launch on Thursday, 30 July.

“Over 3 million SMSs will be sent out from today and give an indication of an assessment done by Sars.”

Kieswetter urged taxpayers to continue to “use the ever-evolving digital channels in order to transact with Sars”.

“We are trying to strengthen our communication and our digital footprint.

“We understand that tax filing is not easy and we want to simplify it for South Africans. We want all taxpayers to fulfil all their tax obligations from the comfort of their own homes due to Covid-19,” he said.

He further said the closing date for tax payers who wanted to file at a Sars office, which will require an appointment, is 22 October 2020 while the closing date for e-filing is 16 November 2020.

“The final closing dating for provisional tax payers is on the 29th of January,” he said.

The next phase of the tax filing season 2020 starts on 1 September.

In this stage, taxpayers who have not been auto-assessed, or who have not accepted an auto-assessment, can then start to file via eFiling or MobiApp.

What to do with an auto-assessment SMS:

Many individual taxpayers will receive an auto-assessment SMS in August. It will direct you to your eFiling or MobiApp profile to review, accept or edit it. #YourTaxMatters: https://t.co/W8fm9Z6eul — SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) July 30, 2020

