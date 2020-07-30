Business 30.7.2020 01:57 pm

Sars announces 29 January 2021 as closing date for provisional tax payers

Citizen reporter
Sars announces 29 January 2021 as closing date for provisional tax payers

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter during a press briefing held at SARS offices in Pretoria, 12 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The next phase of the tax filing season 2020 starts on 1 September.

Speaking during the Filing Season 2020/21 media briefing, South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced that the final closing date for provisional tax payers is on 29 January 2021.

This comes after Sars said that a significant number of taxpayers could expect to receive a SMS that the revenue service has prepared their tax returns on their behalf on Saturday, 1 August 2020.

Having encouraged individual taxpayers have to start filing their tax returns when the season opens, the Sars commissioner said it would begin with a mass auto assessment launch on Thursday, 30 July.

“Over 3 million SMSs will be sent out from today and give an indication of an assessment done by Sars.”

Kieswetter urged taxpayers to continue to “use the ever-evolving digital channels in order to transact with Sars”.

“We are trying to strengthen our communication and our digital footprint.

“We understand that tax filing is not easy and we want to simplify it for South Africans. We want all taxpayers to fulfil all their tax obligations from the comfort of their own homes due to Covid-19,” he said.

He further said the closing date for tax payers who wanted to file at a Sars office, which will require an appointment, is 22 October 2020 while the closing date for e-filing is 16 November 2020.

“The final closing dating for provisional tax payers is on the 29th of January,” he said.

The next phase of the tax filing season 2020 starts on 1 September.

In this stage, taxpayers who have not been auto-assessed, or who have not accepted an auto-assessment, can then start to file via eFiling or MobiApp.

READ NEXT: Tax return season is upon us… but Sars has done most of the work

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Illicit suppliers now run tobacco market, rob SA of R35m a day – Batsa 23.7.2020
Black Coffee negotiates R40m Sars bill down to R8m 9.7.2020
Tax season changes taxpayers should take note of 1.7.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition