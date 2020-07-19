DA in Eastern Cape asks SIU to probe alleged PPE tender corruption

The DA in the Eastern Cape says it has approached the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to probe “potential impropriety” in the awarding of several tenders to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The party said it had come to its attention an “ANC-affiliated” company, Kaziforce, was awarded a tender to deliver face masks to the embattled metro.

“Kaziforce delivered four batches of 8,600 face masks at a price of R19.50 per mask, or R167,700 per batch. The company, therefore, delivered 34,400 masks at a total price of R670,800.

“According to the PPE price list provided by National Treasury as at 28 April 2020, Type 1 masks should be bought at no more than R511 per box of 50, or R10.22 per mask, VAT inclusive.

“Therefore, the maximum price charged for 34,400 Type 1 masks should be no more than R351,568. Even more shocking is that these same masks can be bought on Takealot for R300 per box of 50, or R6 per mask,” said DA leader in the province Nqaba Bhanga in a statement.

He added documents provided to the party showed companies delivering PPE to the metro were overcharging and not following guidelines as set down by Treasury.

In a letter to the SIU dated 19 July, which News24 has seen, Bhanga called for an urgent investigation into the matter, adding there were many other companies that were also contracted to provide PPE.

“I have unfortunately been unable to investigate whether there were more instances where the municipality has been overcharged or whether some of the other companies also had directors that were connected to councillors or officials,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.