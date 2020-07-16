Taxis in Gauteng plan cashless system as part of ‘smart’ industry

The government and the taxi industry in Gauteng have agreed to intensify efforts to build a smart taxi industry in the province, by among others, introducing a cashless system.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport, SA Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA), recently signed a first of its kind agreement, committing to end taxi violence and create efforts for a smart taxi industry.

Gauteng roads and transport spokesperson Theo Nkonki said it was agreed to intensify efforts to build an industry that was gun-free, successful, broad-based and an exemplary business model for black economic empowerment.

Nkonki said the taxi council and the alliance agreed that the Gauteng transport and roads MEC Jacob Mamabolo had been mandated to act decisively against taxi associations riddled with internal rifts, fights and other forms of instability that posed an immediate threat to life and limb of members and the commuting public.

“The MEC would have the powers to dissolve the leadership of associations and their immediate placement under temporary administration, until order would have been restored where it has been disrupted.”

Earlier this month, Mamabolo welcomed the Pretoria high court’s decision to dissolve the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) executive committee following the break-out of violence, unrest and instability in Mamelodi.

Mamabolo launched an urgent court application after violence had claimed the lives of at least 19 people.

He also said under the agreement, he had been urged to also investigate modern and transparent fare collection systems for implementation by the various taxi associations in a manner that would promote accountability and savings of resources.

“This agreement has not been imposed on the operators. It is a result of the resolutions of the taxi summit held in Sedibeng last year. It is an important step towards bringing stability in the taxi industry,” he said.

In the agreement, Santaco and GNTA affirmed that an immediate end to taxi violence was an important precondition for the transformation, modernisation and integration of the minibus taxi industry into a reliable, safe, affordable and efficient public transport system for the benefit of both operators and commuters.

“We commend the taxi industry for confronting the two threats facing their sector, namely, the handling of money which borders on money laundering and internal rifts, tensions and unhealthy leadership contestation within some taxi associations.”

