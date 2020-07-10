Business 10.7.2020 02:20 pm

More publications fall victim to effects of Covid-19 pandemic

Kaunda Selisho
An old issue of Hello Joburg magazine | Image: Instagram

Publishers of Hello Joburg mag have announced an indefinite suspension of operations due to the ‘devastating effects’ of the coronavirus pandemic/lockdown.

Due to the “devastating effects” of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown coupled with “the lack of support from government and slow turn-around of the economy,” SpinnerCom Media publisher Justyn Spinner has had to announce the suspension of all the titles in the SpinnerCom stable until further notice.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I must announce the immediate suspension of our companies print, digital and social media platforms across all titles until further notice. SipnnerCom Media is the publisher of Hello Joburg, Hello Pretoria and Leading Venues magazines,” wrote Spinner in a letter published on Tuesday.

Come 1 August 2020, the cease of operations will come into effect. However, Spinner indicated his hopes that the suspension can be maintained for as short a time as possible and the company can resume operations “when life returns to normal”.

 

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal clients, readers and members of the PR community that have supported this family business for 40 years! We hope that everyone remains safe during this difficult time and manages to weather the [storm]!”

Spinner concluded the letter by thanking his wife, brother and all the SipnnerCom staff.

