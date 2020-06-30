Business 30.6.2020 10:02 am

First quarter GDP figures to be released this morning

Citizen reporter
First quarter GDP figures to be released this morning

AFP/File/STR

The effects of lockdown will likely force GDP down substantially, say experts.

Statistics South Africa will release the country’s gross domestic product figures for the first quarter of 2020 later this morning as the economy and country battle with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The overall consensus is that the pandemic will have a severe effect on growth, with the effects of lockdown bringing business to a halt in most sectors during the quarter.

Government predictions this year forecast a 7% drop in GDP, the lowest in nearly a century.

The economy contracted by 1.4% in the last quarter of 2019.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke will release the figures after 11am this morning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Failing’ municipalities to get hefty slice of virus money pie 25.6.2020
Lift travel ban earlier to save 1.2m jobs, tourism body pleads 9.6.2020
Tourism must get out of nosedive to help SA 30.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News June the last month for UIF payouts

Breaking News 6130 new Covid-19 cases & 73 more deaths confirmed

Breaking News Gauteng could see ‘intermittent lockdowns’ to deal with virus peak – Health MEC

Health Jogger finds shocking Covid-19 tests kits on N2, East London

Government Government investigates lottery funded projects




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition