First quarter GDP figures to be released this morning

Statistics South Africa will release the country’s gross domestic product figures for the first quarter of 2020 later this morning as the economy and country battle with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The overall consensus is that the pandemic will have a severe effect on growth, with the effects of lockdown bringing business to a halt in most sectors during the quarter.

Government predictions this year forecast a 7% drop in GDP, the lowest in nearly a century.

The economy contracted by 1.4% in the last quarter of 2019.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke will release the figures after 11am this morning.

