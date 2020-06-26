New regulations on restaurants welcome but incomplete, say restaurateurs

As restaurants, cinemas and casinos received a thumbs up from government on Thursday to get ready to open pending approved legislation, as the country migrates from stricter regulations to Advanced Level 3 of the lockdown, the restaurant association says government needs move a little faster to clarify the reopening of sit-down restaurants.

In a last-minute update to Level 3 regulations, the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) lifted the ban on gatherings at restaurants, theatres, casinos including museums, provided they followed strict health protocols adhering to lockdown regulation.

The industries do however need to wait a little longer as governments still have to publish new sector-specific protocols.

Restaurant Association of South Africa’s Wendy Alberts said it seemed government did not understand the dire situation that most of the industry was under measures to curb the pandemic a result of the lockdown.

Alberts said their lawyers were in communication with the department of tourism appealing for more clarity on when these new sector-specific protocols would be published.

While government informs industries that they’re no longer banned, the minister still has to issue sector-specific health guidelines following a consultation with the health minister, which Alberts says takes more time, thus crippling organisations even further.

Cinemas, theatres, casinos and restaurants are technically unbanned, but cannot trade until further rules are put in place, a move the union says highlights evident apathy.

“There remains no clarification on dates and protocols,” she said in an eNCA interview which may result in added frustration.

“My big concern is government does not understand the state of the industry, or how volatile the industry is.”

If restaurants could open, these protocols could have been prepared and delivered.

She argues that many people will fall off the employment sector as a result of delayed results.

“We’re losing more and more restaurants and losing staff.”

