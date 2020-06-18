SABC to let go of 600 employees

Following consultations with the public broadcaster’s key stakeholders, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that it has issued a notice of possible redundancies that is estimated to impact approximately 600 employees.

“The notice follows the launch of the SABC’s new Target Operating Model – a strategic renewal initiative aimed at transforming the corporation into a financially sustainable, self- sufficient and fit-for-purpose public broadcaster,” said the SABC in a statement.

According to the public broadcaster, it has a duty to ensure the continued viability of the corporation so that it may fulfill its public mandate and effectively serve the millions of South Africans who rely on it for education, information and entertainment.

“These affected employees will be invited to make representations during a consultation process which will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). This is to ensure full transparency, accountability and impartiality in terms of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA),” added the SABC.

Furthermore, the SABC registered its intention to consult organised labour, as well as representatives of the non-unionised employees, in a meaningful joint consensus-seeking process as mandated by Section 189 of the LRA.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)