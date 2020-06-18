Business 18.6.2020 12:23 pm

Amazon is hiring 3,000 South Africans – Do you qualify?

The jobs range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

International e-commerce giant Amazon has announced they are hiring 3,000 new virtual customer service jobs in South Africa for 2020.

Director of Amazon Customer Service in South Africa, Andrew Raichlin said they are happy with the talent in the country and are excited to add 3,000 skilled jobs in customer service, to help keep the jobs market moving during the Covid-19 pandemic, BusinessTech reports.

“The new jobs reflect our continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development, and I am proud to have South Africa be a growing part of our ability to deliver a great experience to Amazon customers around the world and provide employees with the opportunity to work safely from home,” he said.

The jobs range from customer service associates to technical experts, who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

They are hiring 3,000 permanent employees and 4,000 seasonal full-time positions.

So how do you qualify for the job?

  • Have a Matric certificate/NQF level 4 qualification or higher
  • Very good command of English
  • Be a South African citizen

Amazon said the technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital, and Alexa.

Successful candidates will have to translate technical information and provide instructions to help Amazon customers troubleshoot issues.

Job applicants will need a private or quiet workspace as the job is a virtual one and reliable internet connection according to Amazon specifications.

If you think you are the perfect fit, visit www.amazon.jobs and search for South Africa to view the jobs available.

