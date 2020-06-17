Business 17.6.2020 10:39 am

Google boots far-right site from ad platform

AFP
Google boots far-right site from ad platform

Google's ad platform created a policy in 2017 that aims to have advertisers avoid having to display marketing messages next to vile or hateful online content. AFP/File/Fabrice COFFRINI

Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put another on notice for hosting “dangerous and derogatory” comments about civil rights protests.

The internet giant said that it stopped channeling money-making ads to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too could be blocked from Google Ads for violating policy about content.

“To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetized,” a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We do have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on, which includes comments on the site. This is a longstanding policy.”

The action against ZeroHedge and warning sent to The Federalist related to content in comments sections that consistently violated Google’s policy about dangerous and derogatory content, according to the internet company.

The offending content was related to false information about recent Black Lives Matter protets, US media reported.

ZeroHedge said in a post at the website that it is appealing Google’s decision and expects to “remedy” the situation.

The policy at issue was put in place by Google three years ago as part of an effort to avoid advertisers from having their marketing messages appear next to vile or hateful content on websites.

Related Stories
Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout 1.6.2020
Apple, Google launch Covid-19 contact-tracing platform 21.5.2020
Google’s 6 tips for better video calls while working from home 14.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition