‘Advanced Level 3’ has good news for restaurants and hair salons

Restaurants and personal care services such as hair salons are among the businesses which might be able to reopen under ‘Advanced Level 3’ regulations within the next 48 hours.

Minister of Small Business and Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni appeared on eNCA on Monday morning, revealing the plans to move to the next level of regulations, while stressing that this was not a move to Level 2 just yet.



She explained that this was only an adjustment of the regulations, which should be implemented by Wednesday, at the latest.

She said: “When the president announced the move to Level 3, he also mentioned the stage of ‘Advanced Level 3’. We had the discussion last week in Cabinet, about industries requiring extra protocols. The decision will come through either on Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest. We are waiting for the Health Advisory Council.”

Among the welcome possible adjustments are the reopening of hairdressers, massage therapists, nail and manicure services, and some sectors of the hospitality industry.

There are still discussions around several other aspects, including the time and days during which alcohol sales and service will be allowed.

Ntshavheni said government could open these sectors under “Advanced Level 3”.

A decision from government is expected as soon as the Medical Advisory Council has given them the nod. Until then, Cabinet has decided to defer the approval of the recommendations but advised citizens to maintain healthy habits such as washing hands and wearing masks.

