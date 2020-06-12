Ramaphosa calls on SA, Lesotho to work together in rebuilding economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a “shared vision and strategy” between South Africa and Lesotho to revive the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“Clearly, Covid-19 is having quite a negative impact on many economies around the world and we are also going to be adversely affected, both Lesotho and South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said international financial institutions like the World Bank are predicting that both Lesotho and SA’s economies are going to shrink significantly.

“Therefore, it calls on us to come up with a clear vision, clear strategies of how we’re going to address our badly affected economy, in our case, which we share with Lesotho.”

President Ramaphosa and Lesotho’s Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro were addressing the media at Mahlamba Ndlopfu Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Friday.

This was the Prime Minister Majoro’s first courtesy visit since his swearing on 20 May 2020, following the resignation of his predecessor, Thomas Thabane.

The two leaders discussed, among others, bilateral cooperation, and regional and continental issues of mutual interest amidst the fight against the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“This visit marks a very important milestone – the beginning of improving and deepening relations between South Africa and Lesotho at all levels that touch on the movement between South Africa and Lesotho and how we should find ways to support each other’s economy, particularly in relation to post Covid-19,” President Ramaphosa told the media.

He said it is important to look at how they are going to deal with the issue of unemployment.

The two leaders also spoke about restructuring of the economic landscape by sharing their plans and deepen economic integration.

The President said they are also looking at tackling the critical issues faced by the two nations, such as fighting cross-border crimes and human trafficking.

“We’ll get our Ministers to begin the process of dealing with all these matters to prepare for a more formalised meeting between our two governments.”

