Metrobus fare increase to be implemented on 1 July

The City of Johannesburg Treasury has forecasted a 5.2% annual increase for Metrobus for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The city said the tariffs must be set at levels that facilitate the financial sustainability of the service, taking into account subsidisation from sources.

The increase should reflect the cost reasonably associated with rendering the service, including the capital, operating, maintenance, administration, replacement costs, and interest charges.

“The fares reflected for Metrobus are based on market-related cash fares although an acceptable competitive advantage has been retained in most instances,” the city said.

Almost 80% of their commuters are using tags when commuter uses a tag and bought in bulk, there is a discount of 25%.

The transport industry has reacted differently to annual fare increases due to the impact of Covid-19, Gautrain announced in May that they will delay their annual increase until further notice.

Taxi commuters were dealt a blow this past weekend after Alexandra Taxi Association announced a 172% increase for a trip from Alexandra to Sandton. Passengers are currently paying R11, from 15 June they are expected to pay R30.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

