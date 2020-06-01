Business 1.6.2020 04:34 pm

Another bailout for SAA, of R21bn, is not final yet, says government

Citizen reporter
Another bailout for SAA, of R21bn, is not final yet, says government

Image: Shutterstock

The department of public enterprises has dismissed reports that government is planning to approve the draft rescue plan to hand SAA another bailout.

The department of public enterprises says the draft rescue plans by the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for the embattled South African Airways (SAA) are yet to be discussed by key stakeholders.

Earlier on Monday, the DA said the government was planning to approve the draft rescue plan to hand SAA another bailout, this time of R21 billion.

However, the department has dismissed this, saying in a statement that government, stakeholders, and employees have not discussed the plan yet, nor have decisions been made from some of the proposals by the rescue practitioners.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday told members of the South African National Editor’s Forum that he saw a good future for the airline, which enjoy support right across the continent.

“The government has embraced the restructuring process as part of a new, dynamic, and financially viable airline that will serve South Africa’s economic and strategic interests,” the department said.

They will be reviewing the plan, explore various funding options, and communicate a decision in due course.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA says govt has agreed to a R21bn bailout for SAA 1.6.2020
Now the NPA must deal with the delinquent Myeni 29.5.2020
‘Delinquent’ ex-SAA chair Myeni may face criminal charges 29.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Peter Moyo loses out on R68m payment following legal battle with Old Mutual

Business News Joburg prepaid electricity customers in for a shock

Courts Appeal court orders release of apartheid-era Reserve Bank records

Covid-19 Scientists advised Cabinet to go to Level 1, govt chose middle ground – Ramaphosa

Business News Ramaphosa says news on tobacco U-turn should have come from him




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition