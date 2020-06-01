Business 1.6.2020 09:28 am

Eager booze shoppers line up outside bottle stores

Citizen reporter
Makro at Clearwater Crossing. Picture: Michel Bega

After a nine-week drought due to lockdown, queues of people anxious to buy liquor formed outside many bottle stores this morning.

Long queues were seen outside many larger bottle stores this morning as the regulations banning the sale of liquor were partly lifted.

The sale of liquor was prohibited in late March, it’s now been amended to allow bottle stores and some other outlets to open between Monday and Thursday to sell their goods.

At the Makro at Clearwater Crossing, long queues formed early, and when the doors opened, some of those buying liquor purchased enough to fill entire bakkies.

There were apparently fears among some shoppers that the government could stop the sale of alcohol again.

Liquor buyers this morning at Clearwater Crossing. Picture: Michel Bega

The alcohol retail industry has said they would prevent people from trying to stockpile liquor, although there is no formal limit on how much booze can be bought.

Booze buyers on Monday morning. Picture: Michel Bega

The mood was decidedly upbeat at many places and people were seen clapping and dancing at one large liquor mart in Pretoria.

Some of the longest queues could be seen in downtown Durban, where people lined up along pavements for some distance as they waited for the doors to be thrown open.

So far, all reports indicate the crowds have been good-natured, with no incidents being reported.

