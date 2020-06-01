Gautrain operating hours extended to 8.30pm

The Gautrain announced on Saturday that the operating hours for its train service has been extended until 8.30pm.

“In accordance with the announcement by Minister of Transport Mr Fikile Mbalula, Gautrain will expand its operations under the Level 3 regulations from Monday, 1 June,” the Gautrain said.

The commuter said the train service will commence at 5.30am from terminal stations and continue until 8.30pm while the peak periods will be from 6am to 9am and 2.30pm to 8.30pm.

Terminal stations on the north-south line are Hatfield and Park stations, and Sandton and Rhodesfield stations on the East-West line.

In the peak periods, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals while in the off-peak period, which is between 7am to 2.30pm and 6.pm to 8.30pm with trains operating at 30-minute intervals.

On weekends and public holidays, trains will operate at 30-minute intervals.

Train services to OR Tambo International Airport will remain suspended until further notice.

Parking fares for all rail-users will be suspended for an interim period as of today as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on passengers owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The annual fare increase, which was expected to come into effect in June, will be delayed until later in the year.

On weekdays, buses and midi-buses will operate during the off-peak period, however, there will be no bus service on weekends and public holidays.

“We will continue to operate midi-bus routes,” it said.

As of 1 June 2020, all Gautrain bus routes will be operated during peak and off-peak periods. pic.twitter.com/XkwdfjJ4tk — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) May 30, 2020

