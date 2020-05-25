Hamilton Ndlovu apologises for showing off sports cars ‘in poor taste’ during Covid-19 crisis

Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu apologised on Monday after he rose to sudden fame and prominence when footage of him buying three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini went viral.

He said the videos had been “in poor taste” since they were released during the coronavirus crisis and had caused embarrassment to those close to him.

He said he had learnt from the experience.

Ndlovu started trending on social media over the weekend after video clips showing his recently bought cars surfaced.

In one video, Ndlovu can be heard telling another person who the luxurious cars are for. He said he bought one Lamborghini Urus SUV, three Porsches and a Jeep for himself, the “kids”, his parents and his wife.

Ndlovu is the founder of Hamilton Holdings, a company that provides commercial and engineering services in the SADC region. The company’s head office is in Melrose Arch, with three other branches in other provinces.

While many congratulated the man, some cautioned him that the video could attract attention from law officials who may investigate him, as happened to Sam Holdings.

Investigative award-winning journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh went on to face criticism from social media users after he commented on businessman Ndlovu’s mega purchase.

“Five luxury cars in one go. We have to celebrate our successful businesspeople. Please DM me if you know anything about Hamilton Ndlovu’s business activities, just want to do a little research for a profile piece ;),” tweeted Myburgh.

Myburgh believed an investigation should happen to ascertain the legitimacy of Ndlovu’s wealth.

In his apology, Ndlovu said he said he had never intended to “trivialise” the community’s current challenges and that he received all the comments, positive or negative, “with humility”.

“I know better today.”

He closed off by saying he would not comment further on the matter.

