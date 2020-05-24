Business 24.5.2020 01:39 pm

Work halted at AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine after 53 employees test positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Mponeng mine. Credit: AngloGold Ashanti

Limited mining activities restarted in the country about a month ago.

The Gauteng department of health have confirmed that 53 employees at AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine near Carletonville have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mine management said all 378 of its underground miners were tested. The results of 274 are known, with 104 still being processed.

They say underground production will remain closed until further notice.

All positive employees have been admitted to the Fountain isolation facility.

According to the health department, an outbreak team has been dispatched to trace all known contacts and the process is ongoing.

Latest figures show that Covid-19 cases for Gauteng currently sit at 2633, with 1880 recoveries and 29 deaths.

