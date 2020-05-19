 
 
Mboweni faces tough balancing act to save lives and the economy

Eric Naki
Mboweni faces tough balancing act to save lives and the economy

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefing media on the announced economic support package | Image: Twitter/ @treasuryRSA

An estimated R250 billion is likely to be lost in sin tax this year, due to the lockdown prohibition on sales of tobacco products and alcohol.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will have to rob Peter to pay Paul as he juggles numbers to strike a balance between two emergencies: the fight against Covid-19 and saving an economy already on the edge. Experts said Mboweni have a difficult task as he was facing an economy on the brink, accompanied by rising unemployment and a virus that continues to wreak havoc in terms of lives lost daily and the rapid rate of infection. They said the minister has no option but to take the bull by the horns to get the country out of the socio-economic quagmire brought...
