Gautrain operating hours extended to 7pm starting Wednesday

The Gautrain announced on Sunday that the operating hours for its train service has been extended until 7pm.

The commuter said from Wednesday, 20 May, the train service will commence at 5.30am from terminal stations and continue until 7pm while the peak periods will be from 6am to 9am and 2pm to 7pm.

Terminal stations on the north-south line are Hatfield and Park stations, and Sandton and Rhodesfield stations on the East-West line.

In the peak periods, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals. In the off-peak period, which is between 7am to 2.30pm, trains will operate at 30-minute intervals.

On weekends and public holidays, trains will operate at 60-minute intervals.

Train services to OR Tambo International Airport will remain suspended and passengers travelling on the east-west line have been advised to get off the train at Rhodesfield Station.

Parking fares for all rail-users will be suspended for an interim period as of today as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on passengers owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The annual fare increase, which was expected to come into effect in June, will be delayed until later in the year.

On weekdays, buses and midi-buses will not operate during the off-peak period and there will be no bus service on weekends and public holidays.

