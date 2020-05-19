Online tutoring, cooked meals – these businesses can make lockdown a little easier for parents

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns is being felt by many businesses, but small local business is particularly hit hard by the sudden inability to trade and make money.

Many of these businesses are run by moms who not only support their own families but also those of the staff members they employ.

While the government has announced various measures to assist struggling businesses during these times, many are in need of an urgent injection of funds and the communities around them are pitching in to help by supporting them during this time.

A movement to support small businesses is gaining momentum on and off social media where communities are showing support by either shopping local, shopping local online, buying a gift card, or giving a social media shoutouts to local businesses.

Instagram has also introduced a “support small business” icon on its app where businesses can be added to the live stories feature.

Also Read: Stressing about who will look after your child?

Here’s only a small list of local mom businesses you can support that may make the whole parenting thing a little easier:

The MASKeeters

This business promises to make wearing a mask fun by creating masks with character. They sell form-fitting 3 layered fabric masks. Sizes include kiddies, youth/small, medium, large and extra-large.

Contact them on 071 897 5399

MRS MILK

Mrs Milk sells lactation bars that help new moms increase their milk production.

Find them on www.mrsmilk.co.za or contact them WhatsApp them on 066 104 4852

Also read: Maternity leave under Covid-19 circumstances – what are your rights?

Edu- Assist SA

Edu-AssistSA is a mom-owned business, established in 2015 which will help you with that homeschooling challenges. They offer online tutoring with homework (which is now homeschool) and exam prep – so parents to matriculants can try this business.

Contact them on www.eduassist.co.za and o60 506 3671

Home-Cooked

What do they do? The deliver home-cooked meals to your door. So if you’re a mom in Boksburg who just doesn’t know what to cook anymore – try this business.

Contact them on 073 134 8632

Note: Parenty will continue to update this list

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.