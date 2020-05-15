Sars employees donate over R700K to Solidarity Fund

Over 400 employees of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) have donated part of their salaries to the Solidary Fund as part of efforts to fight Covid-19.

A total of 451 Sars employees donated R711,000 towards the Solidarity Fund in April.

“The South African Revenue Service is proud to announce an initiative by its employees to collect money in support of those in need due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In a statement on Thursday, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter thanked employees for stepping up to help ease the plight of millions of citizens.

“I applaud these employees for the inspirational example they have set us all. This heartwarming gesture represents the best in the spirit of all South Africans who in times of great peril and danger, such as the present, refuse to look the other way,” he said.

The revenue service has received R1.8 million in pledges.

“This initiative has raised R711,000 in the first month which SARS will hand over to the Solidarity Fund on behalf of its employees. To date, we received a total R1.8 million pledges and we will be running this initiative monthly and is encouraging more of its employees to participate,” said Sars.

Announcing the Solidarity Fund in March, President Ramaphosa said every little contribution helps, no matter how small

