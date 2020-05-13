Business 13.5.2020 09:03 am

You may now buy a T-shirt, but only if it’s to be worn as an undergarment

Citizen reporter
You may now buy a T-shirt, but only if it’s to be worn as an undergarment

Picture: iStock

New rules on what clothing may be sold have baffled analysts and politicians alike.

New Level 4 lockdown regulations have made the buying and selling of clothes a delicate act.

For example, the regulations state that a T-shirt may only be bought “where displayed and promoted as undergarments for warmth”.

Similar rules apply to long-sleeved shirts and knitted tops.

Children’s wear and baby clothes are allowed and so is maternity wear.

But adult clothing is a more complex matter, and subject to many different categories. Even the types of shoes citizens may legally purchase have been spelt out.

The regulations have drawn ridicule from various sectors.

Image: Twitter @jsteenhuisen

The DA’s John Steenhuisen tweeted: “We have now officially entered the twilight zone. Government deciding what clothing you can and cannot buy.”

“Time to stop this petty nonsense and get real!”

Institute for Security Studies political analyst Judith February tweeted: “For heaven’s sake! @CyrilRamaphosa please advise Ebrahim Patel that this is just mindless nonsense. ‘One-pieces such as bodysuits’ (sic)?”

Adult underwear may be sold. But it seems only certain types of shoes may be purchased according to the list.

Image: Twitter @jsteenhuisen

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US virus expert warns of dangers as countries reopen 13.5.2020
How to handle a non-paying tenant during the easing lockdown 13.5.2020
There are many we still need to lock up despite this lockdown 13.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Surge in child mortality forecast in pandemic-hit developing countries

Africa US virus expert warns of dangers as countries reopen

Business News ‘Significant’ improvement to UIF relief scheme

Government Draft laws on cooked food for the poor will make them even more vulnerable – WC govt

Business Multibillion-rand loan scheme for Covid-hammered businesses goes live




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition