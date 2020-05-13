You may now buy a T-shirt, but only if it’s to be worn as an undergarment

New Level 4 lockdown regulations have made the buying and selling of clothes a delicate act.

For example, the regulations state that a T-shirt may only be bought “where displayed and promoted as undergarments for warmth”.

Similar rules apply to long-sleeved shirts and knitted tops.

Children’s wear and baby clothes are allowed and so is maternity wear.

But adult clothing is a more complex matter, and subject to many different categories. Even the types of shoes citizens may legally purchase have been spelt out.

The regulations have drawn ridicule from various sectors.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen tweeted: “We have now officially entered the twilight zone. Government deciding what clothing you can and cannot buy.”

“Time to stop this petty nonsense and get real!”

We have now officially entered the twilight zone. Government deciding what clothing you can and cannot buy. Wearing a t-shirt (unless for warmth as an undergarment)is soon going to become a revolutionary act. Time to stop this petty nonsense and get real! pic.twitter.com/wo8QxfGzzc — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 12, 2020

Institute for Security Studies political analyst Judith February tweeted: “For heaven’s sake! @CyrilRamaphosa please advise Ebrahim Patel that this is just mindless nonsense. ‘One-pieces such as bodysuits’ (sic)?”

I never believed I would live to see total madness by government. @PresidencyZA, please don't use the Corona Virus pandemic to bring some kind of Cultural Revolution in our democracy. Making decision for us what clothing to buy is certainly going just too far pic.twitter.com/FSf0hZAnYq — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 13, 2020

Adult underwear may be sold. But it seems only certain types of shoes may be purchased according to the list.

