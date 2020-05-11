 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Business 11.5.2020 07:24 am

Face masks come as a windfall for entrepreneurs

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Face masks come as a windfall for entrepreneurs

Picture: Supplied

A Roodepoort resident says she has been struggling to sell clothes but the new mask business has made a huge difference.

Youth and women’s groups, individual housewives and smallscale designers are making a killing out of the sale of face masks – thanks to the government’s declaration that wearing of masks was now mandatory when people leave their houses. Many housewives have decided to dust off and oil their sewing machines and get business on the work table since the announcement by the Minister of Co-operative Government and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, that people were free to make their own cloth masks – as long as they complied with standard specification approved by the health department. A proper cloth mask...
Related Stories
SA has a long way to go before it’s a civilised society 11.5.2020
Not wearing a mask? Your arrest is unlawful – ISS 7.5.2020
Safety standards to follow when making cloth masks 6.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.