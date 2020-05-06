Numsa shocked that Comair has been placed under business rescue

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has said it is “shocked and dismayed” that Comair has been placed under business rescue.

In a statement Comair released to the media, the airline’s management says that considering that the phased lockdown has been extended, the grounding of aircraft will likely last until October or November.

“These extraordinary circumstances have completely eroded our revenue base while we are still obliged to meet fixed overhead costs. The only responsible decision is to apply for business rescue,” the airline said in a statement.

Numsa said this decision is “shocking” for its members working at Comair “who first heard about this issue through the media”.

“The CEO Wrenelle Stander decided to communicate to the media first, without informing employees or informing Numsa, as the only recognised trade union. Once again the leadership of Comair is insensitive to its own employees and has not considered the emotional and psychological impact of making such an announcement in the media, without engaging employees first,” the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

Numsa said the decision to place the airline under business rescue comes after Comair issued the union with section 189 in March.

“We have not yet met for the first consultation on this because of the lockdown, and we are still waiting for CCMA to confirm a date. We are expecting to meet with the management soon to get more details on how this process will affect operations. We remain committed as always to doing everything possible to save as many jobs as we can.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

