SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

The High Court in Johannesburg has reportedly granted an order for SA Express to be placed under provisional liquidation.

The embattled airline, who is also a creditor of South African Airways (SAA), was placed under business rescue in February, just two months after SAA was placed under business rescue.

Moneyweb reported last month that the business rescue practitioners at the airline were expected to file an application to liquidate SA Express after failing to secure post-commencement funding from the state.

It was reported by eNCA that SA Express would not be able to pay staff in March and for the most of April.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

