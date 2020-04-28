Business 28.4.2020 11:33 am

SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

Citizen reporter
SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

SA Express. Image: Twitter/@flySAExpress

This after the airline was placed under business rescue in February.

The High Court in Johannesburg has reportedly granted an order for SA Express to be placed under provisional liquidation.

The embattled airline, who is also a creditor of South African Airways (SAA), was placed under business rescue in February, just two months after SAA was placed under business rescue.

Moneyweb reported last month that the business rescue practitioners at the airline were expected to file an application to liquidate SA Express after failing to secure post-commencement funding from the state.

It was reported by eNCA that SA Express would not be able to pay staff in March and for the most of April.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Siza Mzimela: New Transnet Freight Rail CEO is an uncompromising leader 25.4.2020
Employees at SA Express face not being paid for March 1.4.2020
Interim CEO Siza Mzimela leaves SA Express 31.3.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment IN PICS: Orcas found frolicking in False Bay

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition