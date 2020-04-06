Business 6.4.2020 12:44 pm

Denel to assist in building medical ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Citizen reporter
Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria, South Africa. Image: Moneyweb.

The company was also looking at re-purposing its Casspir, a highly versatile vehicle used extensively in conflict zones, and convert it into field ambulances.

Aerospace company Denel has joined efforts to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic by leading a project to build a prototype of a local mechanical ventilator.

“Denel is mobilising its resources and expertise towards a priority project for the local design and development of medical ventilators in support of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Denel said in a statement.

Denel’s Project Sabela will see research bodies like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research join forces with Armscor, Eskom and other entities to develop medical ventilators for local use.

The state-owned company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Danie du Toit said the company had employed some of the country’s top engineers, researchers and scientists who had worked on sophisticated technology projects before.

“We are still in the early stages of the project, but we are optimistic that this local initiative will help to alleviate the dire need for medical ventilators that are required in great numbers at both private and public hospitals.”

Denel said they also made its resources and expertise towards the priority project available, as government’s efforts to deal with Covid-19 were escalating.

The company was also looking at re-purposing its Casspir, a highly versatile vehicle used extensively in conflict zones, and convert it into field ambulances.

“We are proud to respond immediately and positively to a request from the Department of Public Enterprises to drive the ventilator project. As a state-owned company we are committed to utilising our skills, technology and experience in support of the national objectives to combat the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic at our doorstep,” Du Toit said.

