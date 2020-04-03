Gold, chrome, manganese, iron ore production to continue at scaled-down level

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has said the production of gold, chrome, manganese, iron ore “and other sectors” will operate at a scaled-down level during the nationwide lockdown “to allow smelters and plants which cannot be switched on and off abruptly to remain operational”.

Mantashe said mines supplying Eskom with coal will also continue operating during the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mantashe was on Friday speaking at a media briefing by the Covid-19 national command council.

He said on Tuesday, department officials undertook announced visits to three collieries in Mpumalanga – Exxaro Matla Coal, Glencore Impunzi and Seriti Kriel – which are among those supplying coal to Eskom.

The visit was to assess compliance with the directives and guiding principles issued to mines on how to manage and prevent the spread of Covid-19, Mantashe said.

“We found that the mines were not at the same level of readiness and we did direct them to work together in the region because if they are strict in one operation and not strict in the other, the crisis can spread in the region as workers share the same residential areas,” Mantashe said.

He said the department has been informed by workers at some mining operations about failures to adhere to the regulations implemented during the lockdown.

He said the department’s inspectors have been tasked with ensuring compliance and would intensify their visits to mining operations.

“We are doing this not to be punitive but with the primary objective of safeguarding the lives of people, whether they are employees or suppliers or contractors and those that will come into contact with them during the period,” the minister said.

The minister said in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, this was not the time to put profits first at the expense of the health and safety of workers.

He said a number of mining rights holders have applied to the department for permission to continue operating at a reduced level under the category of essential services.

Mantashe said three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the mining energy sector and that these were in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

The department is concerned about managing the return of workers to their places of employment who had left for the rural areas at the commencement of the lockdown, the minister said.

Mining operations will be scaled down significantly, particularly deep level mining, he said, adding that essential services supporting the sector, including security, maintenance, water pumping and ventilation, will continue operating.

