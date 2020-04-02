Business 2.4.2020 03:09 pm

Network operators must close stores during lockdown, only call centres may operate

Network operators must close stores during lockdown, only call centres may operate

Physical cellphone stores in shopping centres must close their doors during the lockdown period intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cellphone network operators must close their physical stores during the nationwide lockdown period but their call centres may remain open.

Communication and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has clarified that network operators are to close physical store doors during the lockdown period.

Abrahams clarified a grey area when it came to network operator physical stores remaining open during the lockdown period.

In a report, she said the Disaster Management National Command Centre had deliberated on the matter and as a result had decided that shops in malls and shopping centres were to be closed with their employees to remain at home.

Call centres, however, remain the exception and may continue to operate during the lockdown period.

