Business 31.3.2020 03:05 pm

EFF rejects Mboweni’s ‘flirtations’ with IMF and World Bank for funds to fight Covid-19

Citizen reporter
EFF rejects Mboweni’s ‘flirtations’ with IMF and World Bank for funds to fight Covid-19

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni attends a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of the ANC's four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

The party cautions that such a move will worsen the country’s socioeconomic conditions.

The EFF has said that it rejects Finance Minister Tito “Mboweni’s flirtations” with the IMF and the World Bank to take loans to finance the fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is now indisputable that the involvement of the IMF and World Bank in different countries has led to massive reductions in social expenditure, particularly healthcare, education, social development, housing, and salaries of public servants,” the EFF said in a statement.

The party accused Mboweni of pursuing right-wing, neoliberal “and decidedly dangerous” economic policies.

The EFF said the minister’s austerity budgeting “and so-called structural reforms” would weaken the state’s capacity “to lead a developmental trajectory that should necessarily develop South Africa’s productive economic sectors, create jobs, defeat poverty and reduce inequalities”.

The party demanded that government “reprioritise all its expenses towards stabilisation of healthcare” in the country.

The EFF suggested that the cabinet should be cut by 50% and that all deputy ministers should be removed to refocus funds towards the country’s healthcare.

“Government should not take advantage that we are all united in the fight against coronavirus outbreak, and now begin to engage in catastrophic activities such as taking dangerous loans from the IMF and World Bank, which will certainly come with macro-economic conditionalities.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pensioners queue for hours to receive grants in the middle of a pandemic 31.3.2020
SA’s cricket players will be spared Covid-19 pay cuts, but… 31.3.2020
Competition Commission gets 559 complaints of price hiking, as some agree to refunds 31.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine by September

Covid-19 There is help for heavy drinkers suffering from alcohol withdrawal

Business News Crisis in informal sector as 2.5m entrepreneurs can’t work

World Italy extends lockdown until ‘at least’ April 12

Covid-19 Ramaphosa promises mass screenings in SA as Covid cases at 1,326, with three deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition