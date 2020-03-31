Business 31.3.2020 09:05 am

SA internet speed could be restored by Saturday

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

The West African Cable System broke again on Friday and the repair vessel should be in place to begin patching it up today.

For a country on lockdown, the news over the weekend that the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) submarine cable had a break could not have come at a worse time.

However, the SA National Research and Education Network (Sanren) said on Twitter that the repair ship Ile D’Aix had ben dispatched and would be effecting the repair.

The break was detected just before midnight on Friday evening by Sanren, a major user of the cable on a section of cable between England and Portugal.

On Tuesday morning, the vessel had reached the Bristol Channel. The estimated repair date was given as Saturday, though could be earlier.

According to an advisory issued by internet service provider Afrihost on Saturday, South African internet users were warned they could experience increased latency and slow downloads from international servers and websites due to the damaged cable.

“We’re working to restore service on alternate paths,” said Afrihost before apologising for any inconvenience.

Various internet users had taken to social media on Saturday morning to file complaints about lagging internet speeds with their respective ISPs.

This comes just two months after two unrelated breaks at the sites of two key undersea cables that connect South Africa to the global internet, left some South Africans with very slow internet speeds and no Twitter.

According to Business Insider ,the South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) submarine cable, which links Portugal and Spain to South Africa, with connections to several West African countries along the way, was hit by a breakdown near Libreville, Gabon in January. In addition, the system which links South Africa with the United Kingdom also saw an outage off the coast of Congo at the time.

On Saturday, the publication reported that Wacs had broken again.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho and Charles Cilliers)

