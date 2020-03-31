SA internet speed could be restored by Saturday

For a country on lockdown, the news over the weekend that the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) submarine cable had a break could not have come at a worse time.
However, the SA National Research and Education Network (Sanren) said on Twitter that the repair ship Ile D’Aix had ben dispatched and would be effecting the repair.
The break was detected just before midnight on Friday evening by Sanren, a major user of the cable on a section of cable between England and Portugal.
On Tuesday morning, the vessel had reached the Bristol Channel. The estimated repair date was given as Saturday, though could be earlier.
WACS Outage Update: The "Ile D'Aix" is in the Bristol Channel and on track to reach point of break by 09h00/UTC. Progress as attached on the snapshot in relation to Highbridge CLS and "possible" area of the break. Break is 39Km away from Highbridge CLS. pic.twitter.com/Rc9uZDN5Wl
— SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 31, 2020
WACS Outage Update: Cable vessel, the "Ile D'Aix", is making progress in its transit to the point of the cable break. On track for the ETA of 09h00/UTC 31 Mar 2020. Progress as attached on the snapshot. pic.twitter.com/CnC9rDSUpT
— SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 30, 2020
According to an advisory issued by internet service provider Afrihost on Saturday, South African internet users were warned they could experience increased latency and slow downloads from international servers and websites due to the damaged cable.
“We’re working to restore service on alternate paths,” said Afrihost before apologising for any inconvenience.
Various internet users had taken to social media on Saturday morning to file complaints about lagging internet speeds with their respective ISPs.
@TelkomCare_Ke your internet is too slow. I'm using the monthly unlimited plan and it's too frustrating
— sQ (@DennyMachix) March 28, 2020
Even my internet is slow. Its been a while
— Moose with the Juice ???? (@Mo_Phume) March 28, 2020
@Safaricom_Care your mobile internet is too slow today, what's happening?
— John Maina (@_Maina_) March 28, 2020
@TelkomZA Good Day is there any technical problems with the LTE at the moment my internet has been extremely slow for the past few weeks I get less then 1mb download speed. Please can someone assist.
— Timothy Mertenton (@T_splash21) March 28, 2020
Omg why is the internet and everything else so slow!
— Nabeelah (@nabeelahxs) March 28, 2020
Also experiencing the same thing!
— Travis Robson (@Travis_Robson) March 27, 2020
My Wifi is not working, the network is bad @TelkomZA
— khanyisa Luntinto (@BlackChild91) March 24, 2020
This comes just two months after two unrelated breaks at the sites of two key undersea cables that connect South Africa to the global internet, left some South Africans with very slow internet speeds and no Twitter.
According to Business Insider ,the South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) submarine cable, which links Portugal and Spain to South Africa, with connections to several West African countries along the way, was hit by a breakdown near Libreville, Gabon in January. In addition, the system which links South Africa with the United Kingdom also saw an outage off the coast of Congo at the time.
On Saturday, the publication reported that Wacs had broken again.
(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho and Charles Cilliers)
