SA internet speed could be restored by Saturday

For a country on lockdown, the news over the weekend that the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) submarine cable had a break could not have come at a worse time.

However, the SA National Research and Education Network (Sanren) said on Twitter that the repair ship Ile D’Aix had ben dispatched and would be effecting the repair.

The break was detected just before midnight on Friday evening by Sanren, a major user of the cable on a section of cable between England and Portugal.

On Tuesday morning, the vessel had reached the Bristol Channel. The estimated repair date was given as Saturday, though could be earlier.

WACS Outage Update: The "Ile D'Aix" is in the Bristol Channel and on track to reach point of break by 09h00/UTC. Progress as attached on the snapshot in relation to Highbridge CLS and "possible" area of the break. Break is 39Km away from Highbridge CLS. pic.twitter.com/Rc9uZDN5Wl — SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 31, 2020

WACS Outage Update: Cable vessel, the "Ile D'Aix", is making progress in its transit to the point of the cable break. On track for the ETA of 09h00/UTC 31 Mar 2020. Progress as attached on the snapshot. pic.twitter.com/CnC9rDSUpT — SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 30, 2020

According to an advisory issued by internet service provider Afrihost on Saturday, South African internet users were warned they could experience increased latency and slow downloads from international servers and websites due to the damaged cable.